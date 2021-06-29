Royal B.C. Museum chairman apologizes after report finds racism, offensive exhibits

Artwork is shown on exhibit at the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C., on October 28, 2020. The chairman of the Royal British Columbia Museum is apologizing to an Indigenous whistleblower as a long-awaited report into allegations of racism is released. Daniel Muzyka says the museum must do better in how it treats employees and address the systemic racism embedded in its 135-year-old history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito