No winning ticket sold for Friday's $20 million Lotto Max jackpot No winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot Feb 10, 2023 There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $20 million draw.The jackpot for the next draw on Feb. 14 will be an estimated $25 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.