ATCO Electric agrees to $31 million penalty following regulator's investigation

ATCO chief executive officer Nancy Southern addresses the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Regulated utility ATCO Electric has agreed to pay a $31 million administrative penalty after an Alberta Utilities Commission investigation found it deliberately overpaid a First Nation group for work on a new transmission line, and then failed to disclose the reasons for it when it applied to be reimbursed by ratepayers for the extra cost. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh