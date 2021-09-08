Federal party leaders simulate debates in rehearsals for head-to-head battles

A composite image of five photographs shows, from left to right, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is seen in Longueuil, Que., Friday, Aug. 20, 2021; Green Party Leader Annamie Paul in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021; Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in Kanata, Ont., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021; New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh in Montreal, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021; Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole in Ottawa, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes, Chris Young, Nathan Denette, Adrian Wyld, Frank Gunn