Supreme Court won't hear appeal from city in Quebec that failed to stop 2012 fire

A city in Quebec has exhausted its legal avenues to avoid paying thousands of dollars in damages after it failed to deploy enough firefighters to prevent a fire from ravaging a building. The Supreme Court of Canada says it won't hear an appeal from the City of Trois-Rivières, which had sought to have a lower court decision overturned. The flag of the Supreme Court of Canada flies on the east flag pole in Ottawa, on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick