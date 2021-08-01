Quebec provincial police is searching for two men missing since Friday in Outaouais

A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. Quebec provincial police are searching for two hunters in the Outaouais region who have been missing since Friday. Jonah Dewache, 32, and Dustin Odjick, 37, from Kitigan Zibi First Nation in Maniwaki, northwest of Montreal, were identified as the missing men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson