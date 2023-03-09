Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond speaks out after award revoked over heritage claims

B.C. Representative for Children and Youth Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond listens during a news conference after releasing a joint report with the B.C. Information and Privacy Commissioner about cyberbullying, in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday November 13, 2015. Another award has been stripped from Turpel-Lafond, the former judge, law professor and British Columbia representative for children and youth whose claims of Indigenous ancestry have been discredited. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck