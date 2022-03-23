Highlights of Saskatchewan government budget include smaller deficit, new taxes

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer speaks during an embargoed news conference prior to the release of the Saskatchewan budget in Regina, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

REGINA - Premier Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party government tabled its 2022-23 budget on Wednesday. Here are some of the highlights:

— A $463 million deficit, $2.1 billion less than what was expected in the fall.

— A goal to eliminate the deficit by 2026-27.

— Projected expenses of $17.6 billion, an increase of $531 million.

— Revenue up $2.7 billion from last year's budget, mainly driven by rising oil and potash prices.

— A projected West Texas Intermediate oil price of about US$76 a barrel.

— Each US$1-per-barrel increase in the WTI price expected to add $14 million in revenue.

— More than $21 million to address a backlog of surgeries, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

— A six per cent provincial sales tax on admission fees and entertainment.

— A two cent hike on each cigarette, an eight cent hike per gram of loose tobacco and a 1.8 cent tax hike on heat-not-burn sticks.

— $3.2 billion dollars for existing capital projects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 23, 2022.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said it was the 2021-22 budget.

