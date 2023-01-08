Canadians to mark third anniversary of Flight PS752 downing at countrywide ceremonies

Akram Shojae (second right) is comforted at a vigil in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 as she mourns her son, Amir Hossein Ovaysi, daughter-in-law Sara Hamzeei and grandchild Asal Ovaysi, who were among the 176 victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 that was shot down in Iran in 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young