After N.S. mass shooting, an Oxford professor's policing principles are recommended

Commissioners Leanne Fitch, Michael MacDonald, chair, and Kim Stanton participate in a roundtable dealing with police oversight, supervision and accountability at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Dartmouth, N.S. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. At the heart of the multi-volume report into Canada's worst mass shooting lies a single recommendation calling for governments to replace 19th-century principles with a revised vision of what police are for. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan