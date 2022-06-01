Former Quebec premier Jacques Parizeau honoured with statue at National Assembly

The statue of late Quebec premier Jacques Parizeau is unveiled during a ceremony, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City. From left, Quebec Solidaire Leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, Quebec Premier Francois Legault, Lisette Lapointe, wife of Jacques Parizeau, House Speaker Francois Paradis, Quebec Liberal Party representative Christine St-Pierre and Parti Quebecois Leader Joel Arseneau. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot