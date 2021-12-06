An anguished anniversary and Freeland in the hot seat: In The News for Dec. 6

A woman kneels in front of the commemorative plaque on the wall of Polytechnique on the 31st anniversary of the murder of 14 women in an anti-feminist attack at Ecole Polytechnique on December 6, 1989, in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Today marks the 32nd anniversary of what's widely believed to be Canada's largest mass shooting specifically targeting women. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes