RCMP collects evidence of possible war crimes in Ukraine from people fleeing invasion

OTTAWA - The RCMP is collecting evidence of alleged war crimes in Ukraine from people fleeing to Canada following Russia's invasion of their country.
The investigation by the Mounties has been launched through the federal war crimes program to ensure important information and evidence is gathered from Ukrainians who wish to provide it upon arrival.
The RCMP and federal partners are setting up a website to let Ukrainians know how they can share information about possible war crimes they have witnessed during Russia's attack.
In a statement today, the government says details on the effort will also be available starting this week at Canada's main international airports, and through non-governmental organizations and community groups providing assistance to Ukrainians.
Officials say information about possible crimes must be collected and protected at the earliest opportunity, to ensure it is not lost with the passage of time and to preserve crucial evidence for future prosecutions.
Canada has already dispatched RCMP officers to The Hague to assist the International Criminal Court investigation into possible war crimes by Russia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2022.