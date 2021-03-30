WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Police Service says the search for a suspected abducted boy was safely resolved when his mother heard the Amber Alert issued to help find him and turned herself in to RCMP.
Winnipeg police issued the Amber Alert on Tuesday night.
Const. Rob Carver says the two-year-old child's biological mother left a prearranged, supervised visit late Tuesday afternoon at a specified location with the child without legal authorization.
He says the Amber Alert was issued when it was determined they were likely leaving the city.
Police say her vehicle was believed to be heading to the Ebb and Flow First Nation, a community about 180 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.
Their names are no longer being used to protect the child's identity.
"Thankfully at 9:10 p.m. the Winnipeg Police Service was notified that the Amber Alert was successful," Carver told a news conference Tuesday. "The mother turned herself in to RCMP in Amaranth, Man., and the child is safe."
There was no immediate word on whether the mother will face any charges.
Carver said the Amber Alert played a big part in the successful outcome.
"The mother had received the Amber Alert as well and receiving the Amber Alert caused her to make the decision to head to Amaranth detachment and bring herself and the child to RCMP," he said.
Carver said it was the first Amber Alert issued by Winnipeg police.
"There was a collective sigh of relief among all of my colleagues when we got that information," he said. "This unfolded exactly the way we wanted it to."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2021.