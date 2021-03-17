Federal, B.C. New Democrat politician Ian Waddell remembered for his passion, desire

Federal NDP Leader Jack Layton and his wife Olivia Chow, accompanied by former MP Ian Waddell, second from left, greet an unidentified supporter, left, as they stroll through Chinatown during a campaign stop in Vancouver on Monday, May 24, 2004. The former lawyer, New Democrat member of Parliament and member of B.C.'s legislative assembly Ian Waddell died Monday at his Vancouver home at the age of 78. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan