Close race in 2019 vote faces rematch of candidates in B.C.'s Port Moody-Coquitlam

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes a campaign stop with Bonita Zarrillo (right), candidate in the riding of Port Moody-Coquitlam, in Port Moody, B.C. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Two candidates who met in a political duel decided by a slim margin of 153 votes in 2019 are facing each other again on Sept. 20 in British Columbia's Port Moody-Coquitlam riding.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan