Folklore: Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam doesn't see his shadow, spring coming soon

Mayor Janice Jackson takes a second message from Wiarton Willie, in Wiarton, Ont., on February 2, 2020. Groundhog Day will be observed online across Canada today in the interest of public safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ontario's Wiarton Willie and Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam will make their annual predictions in front of no crowds, instead the critters' emergence from their homes will be broadcast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ball