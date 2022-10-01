Quebec election: Party leaders begin final weekend of the campaign

As the Quebec election campaign enters its final weekend the main party leaders are fanning out across the province. From left, Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault, Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade, Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, Quebec Solidaire Leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Quebec Conservative Leader Eric Duhaime pose on set prior to a leaders debate in Montreal on Sept. 22, 2022. Quebecers will go to the polls on October 3rd. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz