WHO may reject Canadian-made Medicago COVID-19 vaccine because of ties to big tobacco

The World Health Organization says it is expecting to reject the COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Canada's Medicago because of the company's ties to big tobacco. A vial of a plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by Medicago, is shown in Quebec City on Monday, July 13, 2020 as part of the company’s Phase 1 clinical trials in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Medicago *MANDATORY CREDIT*