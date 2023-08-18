The latest news on the wildfires in the Northwest Territories

YELLOWKNIFE - Thousands of people have fled the Northwest Territories' capital and some neighbouring communities under the threat of encroaching wildfires.
Here are the latest developments (all times are MT):
1:10 p.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to visit an evacuation centre in Edmonton that is taking in people fleeing Yellowknife as a wildfire approaches.
An itinerary released by his office says the event at the Expo Centre is closed to media.
The centre opened to evacuees earlier today and is offering food, clothing, temporary shelter and other supports.
---
12:35 p.m.
RCMP say officers are investigating another case of arson in Yellowknife.
Cpl. Matt Halstead says the fire was set in a remote area on the city’s outskirts behind wildfire defences and could have spread significantly.
Officers were able to quickly extinguish the blaze with the help of the fire department.
It's the third reported arson in Yellowknife since Wednesday, when residents were first told they should evacuate due to an approaching wildfire.
Halstead says there is no evidence of looting in the city, adding officers are on patrol to help deter any criminal activity.
---
12 p.m.
It's not yet clear how many people are left in Yellowknife as the noon deadline to leave the wildfire-threatened capital city passes.
Some are still waiting to board evacuation flights to Calgary, while a few have stayed behind to feed fire crews and other emergency officials.
The city was described as a ghost town ahead of the deadline set by officials.
The goal is to get everyone out should the fire, about 15 kilometres from the city's outskirts, advance and cut off access.
Officials said roads would stay open and flights would continue past the deadline as long as it is safe.
---
11:40 a.m.
The city of Calgary says it received 14 evacuee flights from Northwest Territories yesterday.
It says there were 1,269 passengers on the flights.
The city says in a statement that another 26 flights are expected today, with about 2,300 more people.
It notes a total of 495 hotel rooms have been provided to evacuees so far, but adds the number is changing rapidly as more evacuees arrive.
---
11:25 a.m.
Extra flights are being added in Yellowknife to help facilitate the evacuation of residents from the embattled city.
Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the government is working with all airlines to make sure there is capacity for those who still need to leave.
The federal government is also contracting private aircraft to supplement the efforts of the military.
Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan says he can't say how many people have been safely evacuated but notes the process has been going well.
---
11:05 a.m.
Wildfire smoke from Western Canada and the Northwest Territories has drifted as far east as Ontario, creating hazardous air quality in the north.
Environment Canada says smoke in the northwestern reaches of Ontario could cause eyes and throats to itch and irritated breathing.
Similar statements have been issued for northern Saskatchewan and Manitoba, along with large swaths of Alberta, British Columbia and the Northwest Territories.
---
10:28 a.m.
Yellowknife was described as a ghost town ahead of a noon deadline officials set for residents to leave the wildfire-threatened capital city.
One grocery store and a pharmacy remain open — as does a bar, where exhausted workers gather at the end of long shifts.
Kieron Testart, who was going door-to-door checking on people, says it's "kind of like having a pint at the end of the world."
He says the evacuation has been orderly so far, without major incidents.
---
10:15 a.m.
The military says it's continuing to help get evacuees out of Yellowknife as a wildfire threatens the capital of the Northwest Territories.
It says the first Canadian Armed Forces aircraft — a Hercules transport plane — flew 79 people to Edmonton on Thursday, and more flights are planned today.
The military is also providing aircraft for logistical tasks and emergency evacuations.
---
10:05 a.m.
A large Edmonton convention centre is set to become the latest Alberta refuge for Yellowknifers fleeing wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
The City of Edmonton says the EXPO Centre will start taking in evacuees as of noon today.
The centre will offer food, clothing, temporary shelter and other supports.
It’s one of several centres in Alberta providing support to the thousands of residents evacuating from the territorial capital.
---
8:10 a.m.
A number of federal ministers are set to take questions this morning about the government's response to wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
The 10 a.m. news conference is set to feature the ministers of emergency preparedness, national defence, citizens' services and transport, along with the parliamentary secretary for the minister of environment and climate change.
Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan says the military is aiding the evacuation, logistics and firefighting efforts, alongside support from a number of federal agencies and departments.
---
6:22 a.m.
Officials say an expansive network of fire guards, sprinklers and water cannons are being set up to protect Yellowknife from an approaching wildfire.
The wildfire is about 15 kilometres away from the capital of the Northwest Territories, where residents have been told to evacuate by noon today.
While there's a chance of some limited additional showers today, officials say they can't count on the rain to help tackle the blaze.
---
5:03 a.m.
Another 22 evacuation flights are scheduled today as officials try to get thousands of people out of Yellowknife.
The flights are expected to have space for about 1,800 people.
The highway out of the Northwest Territories' capital city remains open for those evacuating by road.
Officials say highway managers are piloting drivers through fire zones to ensure their safety.
---
4:35 a.m.
Officials in the Northwest Territories are forecasting a critical, challenging day in the effort to battle wildfires threatening Yellowknife.
They say northwest winds today and Saturday combined with minimal rain could mean the fire reaches the city limits by the weekend.
Officials say they are doing "everything possible" to slow the growth of the fire.
Airtankers continued to fly missions overnight to keep the highway out of Yellowknife open, as officials urge residents to leave the city by noon today.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2023.