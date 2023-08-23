Wildfire smoke can damage the brain long after flames are extinguished, research says

A growing body of international research suggests pollution from wildfire smoke can produce cognitive deficits, post-traumatic stress and may even cause or hasten dementia, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.A person travels in a boat past people walking on the boardwalk as smoke from the McDougall Creek wildfire blankets the area on Okanagan Lake, in Kelowna, B.C., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck