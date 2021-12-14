Quebec, Ontario, P.E.I. introduce new measures in hopes of slowing Omicron spread

Quebec, Ontario and Prince Edward Island announced new measures Tuesday intended to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.
In Ontario, Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips said his province will increase COVID-19 testing in long-term care homes, as well as tighten restrictions on visitors and resident activities due to concerns about the Omicron variant.
“We need to immediately implement some measures to make sure we're protecting the most vulnerable,” Phillips said in an interview Tuesday. “We don't like to put further restrictions in place, but they're necessary right now.”
In Quebec, Health Minister Christian Dubé said the spread of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus in the province may be underestimated, and all positive COVID-19 tests Tuesday will be screened for the new variant.
"For the moment, we still have a limited number of Omicron cases in Quebec," Dubé told reporters in Montreal, noting that the situation has become "very difficult" in Ontario with the spread of the variant.
Quebec's public health institute said Tuesday it has confirmed 11 cases of the variant in the province and identified 11 more suspected cases. In Ontario, there are 95 confirmed cases of Omicron, but the province's panel of expert advisers on COVID-19 estimated Monday that the variant makes up 30 per cent of new daily infections.
Daniel Paré, the head of Quebec's vaccination campaign, told a news conference the province will add more vaccinators over the next few weeks as it looks to increase the pace of booster shots. Paré said Quebec is currently able to administer 300,000 doses of vaccine a week and he wants to double that in January.
"We have to finish the job," Paré said.
Quebec plans to make rapid COVID-19 tests available to the entire population. Paré said all Quebec residents will be able to receive five self-tests a month for free. The province is also asking employers to favour working from home as COVID-19 case numbers remain high and hospitalizations rise. Dubé said 30 per cent of dedicated COVID-19 beds in the province's hospitals are currently occupied.
In Prince Edward Island, Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's chief public health officer, said new restrictions on private indoor gatherings will come into effect on Friday after the province detected its first Omicron case. People arriving on the Island will also be required to isolate until they receive the results of a negative COVID-19 test. The province requires everyone aged eight and older to be tested on arrival.
Morrison said the Omicron case is linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia.
The Omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease compared with previous versions of the novel coronavirus, according to an analysis by South Africa's largest private health insurer and the South African Medical Research Council, but is believed to be more transmissible.
The analysis, which has not been peer-reviewed, indicates that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine may offer less protection against infection from the variant compared with previous strains but that it continues to offer a high level of protection against hospitalization.
In Ottawa, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino would not say whether the federal government will follow the lead of the United Kingdom and lift border restrictions put in place when the variant was first detected. Canada has limited travel from 10 African countries due to the variant, whose presence has been confirmed in more than 60 countries as well as 30 U.S. states.
Mendicino told reporters Ottawa is following the variant closely. "We will take the appropriate public health-care measures," he said.
In Manitoba, Premier Heather Stefanson said she has asked the federal government to provide it with up to 30 nurses as the province's intensive care units approach capacity. Stefanson said she is also looking at making rapid tests more available.
Elsewhere, three more Calgary Flames players have been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. On Monday, the league postponed the team's next three games after six other players and one staff member entered the protocol.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2021.
— With files from Holly McKenzie-Sutter in Toronto and The Associated Press.
———
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.