Syrian refugees who now call Canada home look to help Afghan newcomers

The Darrouba family, Hadi, left to right, Nadia, her husband Zoheir, Akram, Mostafa, Israa and Aya pose for a portrait in front of their home in Peterborough, Ont., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. The family members are among nearly 46,000 Syrian refugees resettled in Canada by April 2017 under a program introduced by the Liberal government in 2015 to make it much easier for Syrian refugees to reach Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill