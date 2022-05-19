Canada banning China's Huawei Technologies, ZTE from 5G telecom networks

A technician stands at the entrance to a Huawei 5G data server centre at the Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital in Guangzhou, in southern China's Guangdong province on Sept. 26, 2021. Senior government officials say the Liberals have decided to ban Chinese the vendor Huawei Technologies from Canada's long-awaited blueprint for next-generation mobile networks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ng Han Guan