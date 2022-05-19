Canada banning China's Huawei Technologies, ZTE from 5G telecom networks

OTTAWA - The Liberal government says it is banning Chinese vendors Huawei Technologies and ZTE from Canada's long-awaited blueprint for next-generation mobile networks.
The development of 5G, or fifth-generation, networks will give people speedier online connections and provide vast data capacity to meet ravenous demand as more devices link to the internet and innovations such as autonomous vehicles emerge.
The Opposition Conservatives and other critics have long pressed the Liberals to deny Huawei a role in building the country's 5G infrastructure, saying it would allow Beijing to spy on Canadians more easily.
Some say Huawei's participation could give it access to an array of digital information gleaned from how, when and where Canadian customers use internet-connected devices.
In turn, the theory goes, Chinese security agencies could force the company to hand over the personal information.
Huawei has long insisted it is a fiercely independent company that does not engage in espionage for anyone, including Beijing.
ZTE is a partially state-owned Chinese technology company that specializes in telecommunications.
"Telecommunication companies in Canada will not be permitted to include in their networks products or services that put our national security at risk," said Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne.
"Providers who already have this equipment installed will be required to cease its use and remove it under the plans we are announcing today."
He told a hastily called news conference Thursday the decision followed a full review by Canada's security agencies, in consultation with Ottawa's closest allies.
"We will always protect the safety and security of Canadians. And we'll take any actions necessary to safeguard our telecommunication infrastructure."
Three of Canada's partners in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance — the United States, Britain and Australia — have taken decisive steps to curb the use of Huawei gear in their countries' respective 5G networks.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Thursday the Liberal government would introduce legislation to further strengthen Canada's telecommunications system and create a framework to protect national security.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2022.