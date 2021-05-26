Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says it is 'appalled' at discovery of severed bear paws

Bear paws recovered by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service are shown in this recent handout photo. The Union of BC Indian Chiefs says it is "appalled and horrified" at the "gruesome" discovery of severed paws in the province's Interior. Conservation officers said they're investigating the discovery of the animal parts along a forest service road in Anglemont. The Union of B.C.Indian Chiefs says in a news release that up to 100 bear paws were found near Shuswap Lake on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - B.C. Conservation Officer Service