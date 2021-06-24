Meng loses publication ban request on HSBC materials obtained via Hong Kong court

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to attend a hearing at B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 29, 2021. The Supreme Court of British Columbia has dismissed an application for a publication ban from Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on new evidence that her legal team wants to introduce in her fight against extradition to the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck