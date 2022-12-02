No winning ticket sold for Friday's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot Dec 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $15 million draw.The jackpot for the next draw on Dec. 6 will be an estimated $20 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Human Interest Jackpot Max Ticket Draw Winning Lottery Lotto Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNurse loses licence for 5 years over sex assaultClean Streets pumps up local gas stationLetters to the Editor: Saturday, November 26, 2022COLUMN: Changes to strata rentalsFree parking to return to downtown Penticton?Letters to the Editor: Wednesday, November 30, 2022Summerland council approves 2% pay hikePolice still welcome in SD 67LDS donates church building to establish new arts building in TaberSummerland asked to join rural health fight Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Laurentian crisis sparks federal bill to prevent CCAA use by public institutions Ministry ducks question on call for public inquiry into Laurentian Hundreds of CRA jobs available in Sudbury ahead of tax season Lisowsky scores in OT in Blades' 4-3 WHL win over the Red Deer Rebels Czech museum to return original Beethoven score to heirs No winning ticket sold for Friday's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot