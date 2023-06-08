CP NewsAlert: Wildfire triggers evacuation order for Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

VANCOUVER - An immediate evacuation order has been issued for residents of the British Columbia District of Tumbler Ridge, a community of 2,400 people in northeastern B.C, due to the threat posed by an encroaching wildfire.
More to come.
