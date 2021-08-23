The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Aug. 24, 2021

OTTAWA - The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Tuesday, Aug. 24.
All times are local.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
8:00 a.m. - Announcement and media availability. Meadowlands Community Park, 160 Meadowlands Blvd., Hamilton, Ont.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole
10 a.m. - Announcement and media availability. 4th floor, Westin Hotel, 11 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa
7 p.m. - Virtual telephone townhall. 4th floor, Westin Hotel, 11 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa.
9 p.m. EDT - Virtual telephone townhall in British Columbia, 4th floor, Westin Hotel, 11 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
10:30 a.m. — Announcement on long-term care. Outside parking lot of 5060 Spectrum Way, Mississauga, Ont.
2:30 p.m. — Campaign whistle stop with Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and NDP Hamilton-area candidates. 1439 Upper Ottawa Street, Amherstburg, Ont.
7:15 p.m. — Meets with supports at NDP candidate Tracey Ramsey's campaign office. 140 Pickering Drive, Amherstburg.