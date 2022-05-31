Canada adds Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, to the sanctions list

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks in a video call with heads of states that are members of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Bishkek in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Canada has imposed sanctions on Alina Kabaeva, who is reportedly the girlfriend of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The former Olympic gymnast is one of 22 close associates of the Russian regime added to the sanctions list over the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.(Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)