First Nations, regional district in B.C. working together to restore diverted river

The Nechako River is seen flowing through Vanderhoof, B.C., in an Oct. 12, 2021, handout photo. A British Columbia regional district and three neighbouring First Nations have agreed to work together to restore a river that has been diverted for the last 70 years in order to generate hydroelectricity for aluminum smelting and the province's power grid. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Johnny Ketlo, *MANDATORY CREDIT*