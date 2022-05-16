Residents who fled flooded N.W.T town can return; some services might be unavailable

Flooding is shown in Hay River, N.W.T., on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. A town in the Northwest Territories says people will be allowed to return to their homes starting Sunday evening, three days after about 3,500 had been ordered to evacuate as water rose to dangerous levels caused by flooding. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Caitrin Pilkington, Cabin Radio, *MANDATORY CREDIT*