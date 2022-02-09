'Not in the clear yet': Ontario to stick with masks and COVID-19 passports

Ontario's health minister says masking will be important for some time to come even as Alberta and Saskatchewan take steps to get rid of nearly all COVID-19 public health restrictions.
"We are not in the clear yet," Christine Elliott said Wednesday.
Ontario is tracking on a best-case projection, she said. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals was down to 2,059 from 2,254 on Tuesday.
Ontario started gradually lifting restrictions on businesses and social gatherings late last month. The plan is to further roll back measures at three-week intervals.
Elliott said restrictions will be eased when it's safe to do so, but proof of vaccination and masks will be required for a while yet.
Saskatchewan and Alberta have announced their intentions to get rid of vaccination passports, mandatory masks and nearly all other COVID-19 rules in the coming weeks.
The proof-of-vaccination requirement, known in Alberta as the restriction exemption program, and capacity limits at most venues were no more Wednesday following an announcement by Premier Jason Kenney the previous day.
Masks will no long be mandatory in all settings for children under 12 and for all students starting Monday.
Kenney said the plan is to remove all masking rules, remaining capacity limits and work-from-home requirements by March 1.
Only a few hours before the Alberta announcement, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said his province would end its vaccine passport policy Monday. The province also plans to end nearly all public health orders, including indoor mask mandates, by the end of the month.
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, has said that hospitals across the country remain heavily strained and daily hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remain high in many jurisdictions.
"We're not out of the woods yet," Tam said on social media Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.