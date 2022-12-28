Health agency 'closely monitoring' COVID-19 in China, no mention of pre-flight tests

Inbound travelers waiting for hours to board buses to leave for quarantine hotels and facilities from Guangzhou Baiyun Airport in southern China's Guangdong province on Dec. 25 2022. The national public health agency says it's "closely monitoring" the COVID-19 situation in China, but gives no indication it's planning to follow the US in its decision to require that travellers from China be tested for the virus.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Emily Wang Fujiyama