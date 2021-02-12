The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
11:40 a.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has purchased an extra four million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna.
He says Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has also confirmed it will deliver on its contract to ship four million doses of its vaccine with BioNTech by the end of March.
Deliveries will then accelerate with 10.8 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine expected from April to June.
Trudeau says Canada is now set to receive 84 million doses from Pfizer and Moderna by the end of September – the only two vaccines approved by Health Canada so far.
---
11:15 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 984 new COVID-19 cases and 25 more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 25, to 849, and 137 patients were in intensive care, a drop of six.
The province says it administered 7,927 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, for a total of 280,612.
---
10:45 a.m.
Ontario says there are 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and 18 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says that 361 of those new cases are in Toronto, 210 are in Peel Region, and are 122 in York Region.
The province is also reporting that 1,415 more cases were resolved since Thursday's report.
---
10:38 a.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19, keeping the province's active case count at nine.
One person is currently in intensive care in hospital.
More than 22,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia, while nearly 7,500 people have received their second dose as required.
---
10:25 a.m.
Canada's chief public health officer says while COVID-19 case numbers are declining across the country, a growing presence of new variants threatens to derail that progress.
Dr. Theresa Tam says at least three provinces are reporting evidence of community spread of the new, more transmissible variants.
There are more than 429 cases of the variant first identified in the U.K., and 28 cases of the variant first identified in South Africa reported across eight provinces, she says.
So far there has only been one report of the variant first found in Brazil.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021.