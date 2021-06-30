BC residential school demolition, Ontario eases COVID rules : In The News for June 30

British Columbia Premier John Horgan, centre, wearing a blue jacket, is drummed into the Lower Post Residential School by Kaska drummers in Lower Post, B.C., on Orange Shirt Day in a 2019 handout photo. Survivors of the school have given the community strength and courage to keep pushing in a decades-long fight to demolish the building, said the deputy chief of the Daylu Dena Council. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Manu Keggenhoff, *MANDATORY CREDIT*