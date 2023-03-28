Health care professionals fight decision to reject access to psilocybin for training

A vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a cannabis marketplace in Los Angeles, Friday, May 24, 2019. A lawyer alleged Tuesday Canada's government violated the constitutional right to life, liberty and security of hundreds of patients who are on a waiting list to access psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy by rejecting applications from health-care professionals requesting permission to ingest restricted drugs as a part of their training to provide the service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Vogel