Over 100 new projects to get $518 million in federal research funding

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Efforts to increase Canada's ability to produce vaccines is among over 100 projects receiving new federal money. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA - Efforts to boost Canada's ability to produce vaccines are among over 100 research projects receiving new federal money.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $518 million Wednesday he says will support the work of nearly 1,000 researchers.

The projects receiving the cash also include ocean sensors to track climate change and setting up a digital archive to house records related to residential schools. The vaccine-related funding will be directed to the researchers from the Universite Laval-affiliated hospitals in Quebec City.

Their aim is to create a public vaccine production program that will help develop and test vaccines and launch related startup companies.

Frustration that Canada is reliant on foreign manufacturers to access the COVID-19 vaccine has led to calls to boost Canada's domestic capabilities.

