CP NewsAlert: Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties after five-year spat

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives to attend the APEC Leader's Informal Dialogue with Guests as part of the APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the Canadian ambassador. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rungroj Yongrit/Pool Photo via AP