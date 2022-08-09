TORONTO - The winning numbers in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw for an estimated $13 million: 16, 19, 25, 26, 27, 33 & 45.
Bonus: 38
In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.
