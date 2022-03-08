Lululemon founder starting new venture to find cure for type of muscular dystrophy

The founder of athletic wear firm Lululemon Athletica Chip Wilson, shown in this undated handout image, is donating $100 million to help find the cure for a rare genetic disorder. Wilson was diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy when he was 32, saying it has contributed to his muscle loss and he expects to not be able to walk without help in eight years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Solve FSHD *MANDATORY CREDIT*