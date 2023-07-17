In the news today: Record-breaking wildfires, North American Indigenous Games

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today...
Canada sees record-breaking wildfire season
Canada's wildfire season has broken an unfortunate record, with over 100-thousand square kilometres of land now scorched by wildfires.
Blazes continue to burn out of control across the entire country, with the total amount of blackened earth equalling to roughly the combined size of Lake Ontario, Lake Erie and Lake Michigan.
The majority of blazes are now in British Columbia, with more than 370 of the country's 878 active fires.
North American Indigenous Games officially open in Halifax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to a large crowd of Indigenous athletes as the North American Indigenous Games officially kicked off in Halifax.
Athletes from across the continent filled the main hockey arena in Halifax while Trudeau told the stadium that they will celebrate not only their athletic achievements, but their identity, culture and futures as Indigenous leaders over the next week.
Competitors from Ontario and Alberta led the procession of athletes into the arena as the stadium gradually filled with young people who waved flags and held banners representing their regions.
Here's what else we're watching ...
One dead, another critically injured after gondola crash at Quebec's Mont-Tremblant
Police are investigating a gondola crash incident in Quebec, as one person has died and another is in critical condition.
The two victims were thrown from a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort in Quebec's Laurentian Mountains after the cart collided with construction equipment.
The resort said in a post on Facebook that activities on the mountain, including an ongoing Blues Festival, were cancelled for the rest of the day.
Manitoba bus crash claims 17th victim as woman dies in hospital
The R-C-M-P in Manitoba has announced the death of a 17th victim from a senior's day trip bus crash west of Winnipeg.
Police say a 79-year-old woman who had been in hospital since the collision just over a month ago has died of her injuries.
A minibus full of seniors from Dauphin, Manitoba were taking a day trip to the Sand Hills Casino, 190 kilometres south, when the fiery crash occurred on June 15th.
New report makes case for more immigration
A new Desjardins report argues the country needs to welcome a lot more newcomers to make up for aging demographics.
It comes as concerns rise about the impact of population growth on the housing market.
The report released today analyzes how much population growth among working-age Canadians is necessary to maintain the old-age dependency ratio, which refers to the ratio between 15 to 64-year-olds and those aged 65 and up.
It finds the working-age population would have to grow by 2.2 per cent per year through 2040 to maintain the same ratio that existed in 2022.
Concussions don't affect kids' intelligence: study
A University of Calgary-led study has some positive news for parents whose children have suffered concussions.
It finds kids' intelligence is not affected by the brain injury.
The research, published today in the medical journal Pediatrics, is drawn from emergency room visits to U.S. and Canadian children's hospitals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2023.