In a story that moved on Saturday, Dec. 17, The Canadian Press incorrectly described Miss Chinese Vancouver contestant Renee Jan as a medical science graduate. In fact, she is a science graduate, specializing in life sciences.
A correction to a story about the Miss Chinese Vancouver pageant
