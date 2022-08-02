Canada sanctions Russian military officers over atrocities in Bucha

The Canadian government is imposing sanctions on dozens of Russian military officers whose troops are accused of committing atrocities against Ukrainian civilians, most if not all of the individuals added to the list are Russian military officers sanctioned by the European Union in June for their troops' actions in Bucha. A priest blesses the remains of three people who died during the Russian occupation and were disinterred from temporary burial sites in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)