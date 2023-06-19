Some quick facts about submersible missing near Titanic wreck off Newfoundland

In this grab taken from a digital scan released by Atlantic/Magellan on Thursday, May 18, 2023, a view of the bow of the Titanic, in the Atlantic Ocean, created using deepsea mapping. Search vessels and aircraft from the United States and Canada were scouring an area Monday south of Newfoundland for a small submersible reported missing during a dive to view the wreckage of the Titanic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, Atlantic/Magellan