NATO chief's first visit to Canadian Arctic signals thaw in Ottawa: experts

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO Summit in Madrid on June 29, 2022. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will host the first-ever visit of a NATO secretary general to Canada's Arctic this week. The visit by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg comes as the transatlantic military alliance has started to put more emphasis on protecting its northern flank. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson