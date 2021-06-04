Parti Québécois loses another member as Sylvain Roy quits to sit as Independent

Union workers follow Quebec Liberal MNA Marie Montpetit, centre, and Parti Quebecois MNA Sylvain Roy, right, as they demonstrate in favour of agronomist Louis Robert who was fired for whistleblowing, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Quebec City. The Parti-Quebecois has lost another member of its caucus as Sylvain Roy quit the sovereigntist party to sit as an Independent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot