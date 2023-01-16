Police in India charge two men in deaths of family who froze crossing into U.S.

Police in India say two men are facing charges in the deaths of a family who froze a year ago while trying to cross from Manitoba into the United States. Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel (left to right), son Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel, wife and mother Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel and daughter Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel are shown in a handout photo.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Amritbhai Vakil **MANDATORY CREDIT**