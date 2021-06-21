Separate fires destroy two Catholic churches in southern British Columbia

Firefighters' jackets hang on the fence of the burned-out remnants of Sacred Heart Church on the Penticton Indian Reserve, near Penticton, B.C., in a Monday, June 21, 2021, handout photo. Chief Greg Gabriel of the Penticton Indian Band said the Sacred Heart Church was a community fixture that hosted weddings and funerals but many people also feel pain due to the Roman Catholic Church's role operating abusive residential schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Penticton Herald, James Miller, *MANDATORY CREDIT*