The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
1:40 p.m.
There are six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador today.
The province says those include two men and a woman in their 20s and a man in his 60s in the Eastern Health region.
The fifth new confirmed case is a man in the Central Health region under 20 years of age, while the sixth is a man in the Western Health region in his 70s.
There are now 67 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.
---
12:30 p.m.
New Brunswick is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 and one related death today.
Public Health officials say the person who died was in their 90s and lived in the Pavillon Beau-Lieu care home in Grand Falls, N.B.
There have now been 41 deaths in the province.
Of the eight new cases, two are in Moncton, two in the Saint John area, three in the Fredericton area and three in the Bathurst region.
The cases are all contacts of previously confirmed patients.
There are currently 141 active cases in the province and 10 people hospitalized, including two in intensive care.
---
11:25 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 958 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths over the past 24 hours.
Health authorities say hospitalizations continue to decline in the province, falling by 27 to 547 today.
There are 130 patients in intensive care, a decrease of nine.
---
10:45 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 2,864 COVID-19 cases today and 25 deaths from the virus.
The data is based on 47,817 completed tests.
The province says 1,832 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 851 patients in intensive care.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2021